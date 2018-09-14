Josh Murray ‘Concerned’ for Amanda Stanton’s Kids Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Amanda Stanton’s ex Josh Murray is worried for her kids after The Bachelor alum was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of domestic battery.

After someone tagged the Bachelorette alum on social media in the story about his former fiancée, he expressed concern about her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, as first reported by Us Weekly.

“Not at all, sad actually,” he wrote to the user, who implied that he would be laughing about the turn of events. “Concerned for the little ones like I’ve always been, not worried about all my scars – I hope she’ll get better for them, she can do it.”

Stanton’s ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, who is the father of her children, may have also referred to the incident on social media, sharing on Instagram Stories Tuesday after the news broke, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas … is that the old saying.”

Stanton was originally booked early Monday after she allegedly pushed boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in front of Las Vegas police. Stanton’s rep released a statement Tuesday saying the former Bachelor in Paradise cast member is “embarrassed and ashamed” about her arrest.

“Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement read. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Stanton’s arraignment for a charge of domestic battery is currently scheduled for Oct. 10.

Murrary and Stanton were engaged briefly after he got down on one knee for her during Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2016. Despite their romance playing out on screen, the engagement only lasted a few months before the two called things off. The two briefly got back together last year, but it didn’t last long before they split again.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images