Josh Duggar’s Net Worth, Arkansas Farmhouse Listing Price Revealed

After Josh Duggar‘s name became synonymous with scandal, fans wondered how he was faring for himself and his family once he was barred from Counting On — and therefore making the same reality TV money as his family members.

Following his molestation and cheating scandals, Duggar, 31, has rebuilt his career as a used car salesman and his estimated net worth is reportedly around $200,000, according to CheatSheet.

That number is considerably less than what his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have been able to put away from 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoff, Counting On, as well as their other business ventures.

While the controversial parents have likely spent a small fortune raising nearly 20 children, Jim Bob and Michelle were well-off even before they starred on 19 Kids and Counting. It’s difficult to determine how much they made from their popular TLC show but estimates from CheatSheet have them pocketing between $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Although 19 Kids and Counting was canceled following the molestation accusations against Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle still make money from Counting On — which includes new episodes as well as re-runs. CheatSheet estimates that their fortune is around $3.5 million.

The second highest-earning family member is daughter Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who is worth an estimated $2 million. Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, 21, is reportedly worth to close $700,000.

Recently, Josh and his wife Anna Duggar announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family of seven. On Instagram, Anna shared that she is pregnant, writing, “We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!”

Many of Anna’s followers have commented congratulatory messages on the post, with one writing, “That is the cutest announcement ever. Very creative. Congrats. Nice to see your family thriving.”

“Oh their reactions make my heart happy!!! We have 10 (and counting) born in an 11 year span- having a bunch of little ones fill our home has been the greatest blessing we could have ever asked for,” someone else commented.

“Brought tears to my eyes and a smile on my face! This is precious,” another fan said, “so happy for you guys.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kris Connor