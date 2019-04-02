Josh Duggar Makes Rare Instagram Appearances in March Family Photos

Josh Duggar is gradually returning to public life, the Counting On star recently making a number of rare Instagram appearances.

After keeping a relatively low profile after returning home from rehab following two scandals that rocked him and his family in 2015, Duggar, the eldest of the Counting On siblings, made a splash on social media throughout the month of March.

Duggar’s return to the spotlight via a number of family photos began at the start of the month, as family helped celebrate his 31st birthday.

“Happy 31st Birthday Joshua! I love you SO much and I’m blessed to be by your side for the past 10 years!” his wife, Anna Duggar, wrote in celebration of the big day on March 3, going on to list the “so many things that I LOVE about” him, including his “love for FAMILY!” and “Good sense of HUMOR!”

“Joshua, YOU are a TREASURE and I look forward to growing old — TOGETHER!” she concluded the post.

Less than two weeks later, on March 12, Anna once again took to Twitter to share more photos of her husband, this time celebrating their son, 18-month-old Mason.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 18 months since we first held this little guy in our arms — Mason is such a strong & determined little guy with smile that will melt your heart!” she captioned the gallery, which included a photo of herself and Duggar kissing Mason on the cheek. “The joy of being a mommy and nurturing this little life along with his four siblings = a treasure!”

Just days later, Duggar made another rare Instagram appearance via a family photo in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Duggar has kept a relatively low profile ever since he became involved in two scandals in 2015, when it was discovered that he had a premium “guaranteed affair” subscription on the site Ashley Madison. He also confessed that he had molested his younger sisters and family friends when he was a teenager.

The scandals led Duggar to take a step back from the spotlight, including filming for his family’s TLC reality series, and in the years since, he has only appeared on social media on a handful of occasions.