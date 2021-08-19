Josh Duggar Reported Work Computer Seizure Held Wealth of Evidence Related to Child Pornography Charges

✖

Josh Duggar's work computer, which was seized in a raid, is reported to have held a wealth of evidence related to the child pornography charges he is facing. In new legal filings reported on by Fox News, it's stated that a Little Rock, Arkansas detective "used a law enforcement tool to download files depicting the sexual abuse of children" over the BitTorrent peer-to-peer network, from a user of a single IP address. This happened in May 2019, and the detective found that the downloads originated from Duggar's "small used car dealership in this District at the time of the downloads and applied for a warrant to search the premises."

The video files are said to have contained graphic and criminal acts involving "two fully nude prepubescent females." A separate file that was downloaded is reported to have contained "approximately 65 image files of a prepubescent female, many of which are child pornography." Special agents from the Homeland Security department later determined that the IP address "was issued by an internet service provider known as Ozarks Go and requested subscriber information associated with the user's account."

Months later, in October 2019, the filing states that Ozarks Go identified Duggar as the subscriber, "with an address that ultimately returned to the defendant's used car dealership" known as Wholesale Motorcars in Arkansas. This led to a federal warrant being approved for agents to investigate Duggar's car lot for "child pornography-related evidence." The warrant was executed on Nov. 8, 2019, and at the time there were reports about it, but no details had been provided.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges, and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father-of-six is reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in November.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.