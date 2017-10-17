Joseph Duggar Stunned Now-Wife Kendra With Proposal at Sister’s Wedding

Joseph Duggar made a play for the most romantic member of the Duggar family in Monday’s two-hour wedding special, getting his newlywed sister and brother-in-law involved in an elaborate proposal that caught fiancee Kendra totally off-guard.

The 22-year-old Duggar surprised his 19-year-old fiancee at the reception for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding.

When the bride went to toss her bouquet to the crowd of unmarried women, she instead handed the flowers directly to a confused Kendra.

Joseph then came from out of the crowd and dropped to one knee.

“I would love to marry you!” she shrieked in response. “I guess there’s really no words to describe it,” she said later in a confessional interview. “It just felt like the whole world stopped for a minute.”

Proposing at another couple’s wedding reception is generally a social no-no, but Joseph made it clear to fans that he asked for permission from the bride and groom before he planned his proposal.

“We’re all one big happy family anyways,” Austin said.

Prior to popping the big question, Joseph sat down with both of Kendra’s parents to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

With “butterflies” in his stomach, the 22-year-old said he was ready to take a “big step” in his relationship with Kendra, but wanted to make sure the entire family was approving.

Kendra’s father, Paul Caldwell, obviously approved, saying that he appreciated the respect Joseph has had for their family throughout the courting process.”Before I stepped any further into the relationship, I wanted to get your permission to ask her to marry her,” he said.

“We’ve talked for many, many hours,” he said. “I really feel like the Lord is leading in this direction, but I do want to remind you you’re taking one of my most precious gifts.”

Kendra officially became a Duggar on Sept. 8 when the two tied the knot at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

