Jordyn Woods Reveals What She Did After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Erupted

As the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal erupted and her friendship with Kylie Jenner came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end, Jordyn Woods dug deep within herself to find the next step for herself away from the spotlight. In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the model opened up about her own journey post-Kardashian as well as the importance of identity and mental health.

“When all this stuff happened, I stayed in and I started a lot of hobbies,” Woods told the outlet of what she did when the drama unfolded after she and the father of Khloé Kardashian’s child, Tristan Thompson, allegedly kissed at a party back in February. Her hobbies now include doing puzzles, watching Stranger Things, painting and playing the piano.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You don’t have to pick one thing,” Woods said, explaining that while she used to fear that choosing something specific like a college major would mean that she would be “stuck,” she’s since changed her view. “Some people are more privileged, but we all can really choose who we want to be.”

For now, as she focuses on her fashion collaborations and acting career, guest starring on Grown-ish, Woods is working on finding herself.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what I’m doing but, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m finding my self worth,” she said. “At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don’t let anyone define you.”

“Identity is something everyone struggles with. Everyone wants to fit in and find their place, and it’s so hard sometimes,” she continued. “Everyone tries to be the same person because they don’t know who they are.”

Photo credit: Getty / Presley Ann