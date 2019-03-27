Jordyn Woods ‘All in’ as She Visits London After Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Jordyn Woods is moving on from the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, with the 21-year-old recently taking a work trip to London, where she provided with fans with several new social media posts since the drama unfolded several weeks ago.

On Monday, Woods stepped out in a shimmering brown mini dress, a brown leather Sami Miro Vintage trench coat and a tiny Louis Vuitton circle bag, posting a photo of herself rocking the look, along with hoop earrings and her new bob hairstyle, on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“alll In,” she wrote.

Woods was in the city to attend an event celebrating the launch of her eyelash collection with Eylure launching at Superdrug. She previously promoted the line in Los Angeles, as the collection is available at Ulta in the United States.

“Celebrating the lash launch tomorrow!” she captioned a second post on Monday. “Can’t believe it’s been a year since we started creating them.”

Prior to the trip, she announced her appearance with a photo captioned, “I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug. All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!”

Woods initially debuted her short bob in her first Instagram post since the scandal unfolded, which saw the model post an outdoor selfie along with an inspiring caption.

“If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday,” she wrote.

On Friday, Woods was seen leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with her mom and YouTube artist Justin Roberts. Woods is set to star in Roberts’ music video for his song “Too Much,” which premieres on April 12.

While Woods may be moving on with her career, she’s reportedly no closer to repairing her relationship with former best friend Kylie Jenner, with TMZ reporting that the two have not made “any real progress” on repairing their relationship since the scandal broke about a month ago.

According to sources, Jenner has “given up on making up and is moving on” and the pair has barely been communicating since Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story. Sources allege that rather than swaying her to forgive Woods, the show convinced Jenner that Woods had betrayed Khloé Kardashian and that “their friendship would never be the same.”

The insiders claim that Jenner and Woods may still be amicable in the future, “but their bestie days are a thing of the past.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jordynwoods