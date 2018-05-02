’16 and Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Reportedly Died From Drug Overdose

Late 16 and Pregnant cast member Valerie Fairman has died from multiple drug toxicity, according to a spokesperson from the Chester County Coroner in Pennsylvania. RadarOnline reports that Fairman’s death was ruled as “accidental.”

The reality TV personality was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 21, 2016 at the age of 23. She had checked in and out of rehabilitation and recovery houses in the years leading up to her death.

At the time of her death, Fairman would see her daughter, Naveah, now 7, once or twice a month, as her mother Janice had full custody.

Janice, who appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, told RadarOnline this week that Nevaeh has been holding up well in the wake of her mother’s death.

“Naveah is very well. I don’t think it’s been hard for her. I don’t know if it will been the coming years. She’s doing well in school. I took her to a grief counselor, which she didn’t need,” Janice said.

She added that there hasn’t been too drastic of a change in Naveah’s life since her mom’s passing.

“Because her mom wasn’t living here at the time, it made it easier on her,” she explained. “She’s still in the house she’s grown up in.”

The two keep Fairman’s memory alive by “talking about her all the time.”

“She has a necklace with some of her ashes,” Janice said. “Ashes are in her play room too. She also has flowers from the service.”

As for Naveah’s father, Matt Pryce, Janice says he’s involved in his daughter’s life. “He sees her every Saturday,” Janice told Radar. “We try to keep Matt involved. He has his own problems. She doesn’t always [want to see him]. We try and rearrange things so she doesn’t miss out on birthday parties and other activities.”

Pryce, who was also featured on the popular MTV show, remembered his former girlfriend in the week after she died, telling Us Weekly: “I wish that I could have done more for her, that’s basically how I feel. She was trying so hard … It’s a lifelong problem.”

“All I have to say about Valerie is people don’t know how she really was,” Pryce added. “She was very loving. She was very insecure. She always wanted to go places with me and just kind of hang out. Always wanted to be near me. She was a very, very good woman. She would just talk. She was very, very intelligent, which surprised me that she would end up like that.”

Janice encouraged fans to remember her daughter as a “loving and caring person.”

“I know she was into drugs and wasn’t so nice, but in her heart she really was.”