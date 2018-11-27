Jon and Kate Gosselin Will Take Custody Battle Over Son Collin to Court

Jon and Kate Gosselin are taking their custody battle over son Collin to court on Dec. 4, Us Weekly reported Monday.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars have long been embroiled in a fight over their 14-year-old son’s living arrangement, as he is currently enrolled in an inpatient program for children with special needs. Earlier this month, Jon took this spat to the legal realm, filing for full physical and legal custody of the teen.

Jon and Collin, spent time this weekend with sister Hannah, who has been living with Jon for more than a year now, at a Christmas tree farm.

“Found our tree let the holidays begin!!!!” Jon captioned the photo, which also included longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children Jesse and Jordan.

Jon currently shares custody of all the 14-year-old sextuplets—Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden—as well as that of 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady with his ex-wife.

Kate has rarely addressed the circumstances that led to Collin being sent to the inpatient program, but in August 2016, told PEOPLE, “Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I am confident he is in the best hands and receiving the best of what’s being offered for his situation.”

Jon has been vocal about his disapproval for that arrangement, telling Entertainment Tonight in November of that year, “I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” while saying he wasn’t sure what Kate could have experienced with Collin to make her consider him special needs.

He added, “I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way. He’s very particular, which could be bothersome. But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time of the custody filing that Collin is “very intelligent” and doing well in the program in which he is enrolled.

“He was always questioning Kate and talking back,” the source added. “Kate doesn’t like that.”

