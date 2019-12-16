Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Pick out Christmas Tree Amid Drama With Kate Gosselin

Following their tropical pre-Thanksgiving vacation to St. Croix, Jon Gosselin and his 15-year-old son Collin Gosselin are getting into the spirit of the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the father-son duo took a trip to their local tree farm to pick out a Christmas tree, with the outing documented on Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad’s Instagram page.

“We have our tree!!” Conrad captioned the post, which showed Gosselin and his son posing with their tree on the cart and an image of the decorated tree in their home. She also added the hashtags “Christmas Tree,” “Merry Christmas” and “Tree Farm.”

The post also included a video, showing Gosselin and Collin working together to load the tree onto the cart, with the teen instructing his father, “Now we’re gonna walk this way.”

The festive weekend outing was met with cheers from fans, who took to the comments section.

“This warms my heart,” one fan wrote. “Opening your heart to Hannah and Collin. Happy Holidays!!!!! Beautiful tree.”

“Beautiful. Wishing you all a joyous Christmas,”a second person added.

“Lovely tree!” commented a third. “May your Christmas be filled with happiness!”

Gosselin shares Collin with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. After rising into the public eye on Jon and Kate Plus 8, the former couple had been married for 10 years before their split in 2009, a divorce that made front pages and sent the former couple down a messy custody battle.

Along with Collin, Gosselin and Kate share twin daughters Mady and Cara and 15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah. While Mady, Cara, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah remain in Kate’s care, both Collin and Hannah are in the care of their father, with an insider recently telling In Touch Weekly his focus is centered on.

“Seeing Collin and Hannah have fun is his new happiness,” the source said. “All that fighting and negativity with Kate is in his past, and he hopes it stays there. Jon and Colleen have peace and the kids are happy. That’s all that matters.”

The source added that Gosselin “is patient, he knows that in time, the other kids will come around.”