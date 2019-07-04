Jon Gosselin Is All Smiles in New Photo With Girlfriend Colleen

Jon Gosselin is head over heels in love with girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was all smiles during a recent outing with the apple of his eye for a movie night in New York City’s Bryant Park.

“Had a fabulous time in NYC with Colleen!!!! Business and Pleasure!!!” Gosselin captioned a photo of himself and Conrad smiling for the camera.

Although he didn’t offer any details about their date night, in her own post, Conrad revealed that they had a “movie night” in Bryant Park, a massive public park located in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

This is far from the first outing that the couple has taken since sparking romance. In June of last year, the duo went on a date to a Def Leppard and Journey concert.

“Tailgating at the Def Leopard and Journey concert in Philly!!!!” Gosselin captioned a photo that showed him and his girlfriend leaning in close to one another to capture the sweet picture.

While Gosselin and Conrad have known each other since they were children, things did not turn romantic until late 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight. Shortly after reconnecting, Conrad, a registered nurse who has two teenage children from a previous relationship, reportedly moved in with Gosselin.

Although things with his former wife Kate Gosselin are anything but perfect, thing seem to being going well for the former TLC star and Conrad. Speaking to Us Weekly in December of 2018, Gosselin admitted that he had even begun thinking about dropping to one knee and proposing.

“I’ve thought about [marriage]. We’ve talked about it,” he told the outlet. “I’ve known Colleen my whole life, so yeah. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

However, Gosselin remained sly when it came to questions regarding when exactly he plans to take that big step in their relationship.

“I like her drive. She’s determined,” Gosselin told the outlet of the nurse practitioner, praising her for taking “a leap of faith” to accompany him on a trip to Los Angeles “just to see what it’s about.”

As for Gosselin’s ex-wife? Things aren’t completely dry in the field of romance for her, either. Following the end of Kate Plus 8, Kate recently returned to TLC on the new series Kate Plus Date.

Gosselin and Kate share eight children — 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady and 14-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah — and divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.