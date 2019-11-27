Jon Gosselin Reportedly ‘Hates’ Not Being Able to Spend Thanksgiving With All His Kids

Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad are spending a lavish Thanksgiving with his 15-year-old kids Collin and Hannah in St. Croix, but the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star “hates” that he doesn’t get to celebrate with his other six children, a source close to him told InTouch Weekly Wednesday. Despite his ongoing issues with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, the source added Gosselin won’t “let that get in the way of him enjoying quality time with Collin and Hannah.”

Gosselin and Kate have long had bad blood stemming from their 2009 divorce, and Jon is still estranged from his 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara as well as the four other 15-year-old sextuplets Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden. But the former TLC personality is working to rebuild his life with his new love and the two children he now has custody of, the insider noted.

“Jon doesn’t really care what Kate Gosselin has to say anymore. He took his girlfriend Colleen, who he refers to as drama-free, a deliberate jab at Kate,” the insider told InTouch. “He heard that some of the kids were jealous that they didn’t get to go, but that’s out of his hands, for now anyway.”

They also insisted while Jon is “not afraid of Kate,” he didn’t want to start drama around the holidays. “So while he would love to have all the kids with him, which is something that he’s working on for future get togethers, right now he’s going to enjoy his life with the kids he has.”

Adjusting to life with their father has been different for Hannah and Collin, who spent years in a special needs facility Gosselin maintains was abusive on Kate’s part, but the two teens “realize that’s he’s not the evil dad they thought. Jon is patient, he knows that in time, the other kids will come around,” the source claimed.

“Seeing Collin and Hannah have fun is his new happiness,” they added. “All that fighting and negativity with Kate is in his past, and he hopes it stays there. Jon and Colleen have peace and the kids are happy. That’s all that matters.”

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images