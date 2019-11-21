Jon Gosselin Claims He Has to ‘Reparent’ Hannah and Collin Because of Ex Kate Gosselin

Jon Gosselin needed to “reparent” 15-year-old kids Hannah and Collin after they moved in with him after years spent living with their mother, Kate Gosselin, he claimed in his recent interview on The Dr. Oz Show. Coming out for one of the first times to criticize his ex after the gag order expired from their 2009 divorce, Gosselin accused Kate of having “personality disorders” only exacerbated Jon & Kate Plus 8.

“Fame’s different only because fame … things are given to you. You’re held to a higher standard. You’re put on a pedestal … the attention, it’s almost like a drug,” he told Dr. Mehmet Oz. “Like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just … it feeds and feeds and feeds.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having previously claimed that Kate “caged” Collin in a special needs facility for three years before gaining custody of the teen, Gosselin claimed, “I have to reparent my kids.”

“A lot of stuff happened, abuse wise, mental, physical. Even though they are 15, they might [behave like they’re] 12. The mental abuse, the alienation, just the put-downs … Isolation is a huge one,” he continued. “I make them join clubs and go to dances and football games. … We all go to … therapy.”

Kate may currently have custody of the former couple’s other four underage children, but Gosselin says there’s no hope for co-parenting in their future.

“We don’t have a relationship right now,” he admitted. “We don’t talk, nothing. The only time I see my ex-wife is in court. It’s just never going to happen due to personality disorders and everything else. We just have different aspects of how we want to parent. In two more years, we are going to have a lot of adults.”

Since Jon’s Dr. Oz interview, Kate said in a statement to PEOPLE, “I have consistently made it a rule never to respond to Jon’s delusional ramblings, and I will not break that rule now. However, at some point soon, I look forward to making sure the absolute truth about our family is known.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv