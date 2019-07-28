Jon Gosselin Soaks up Summer Sunshine on Beach Trip With Girlfriend Colleen, Children Collin and Hannah

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, Jon Gosselin is soaking up the sun and reveling in a relaxing beach vacation with his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad and his two kids, Collin and Hannah while in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — an idyllic Atlantic Coast town epitomizing summer featuring a boardwalk lined with restaurants, shops, hotels and amusements.

Gosselin took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos from their trip and from the looks of their fun in the sun, the quartet had a wonderful time together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!!” Gosselin wrote alongside the beach photo. “Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!! Hannah is with her friends nearby!”

In two other photos, Gosselin posted a snapshot with Conrad during a karaoke session at the Purple Parrot and another from Jimmy’s Grille Dewey Beach, where the former reality star shared a snapshot of a heart he drew into a table with his initials and Conrad’s: “I know it’s very High School but it’s forever, love her!!!”

Gosselin is making the most of his summer. Earlier this month, the TLC alum made 4th of July celebrations all about family, sharing a festive photo to his social media with his two children and longtime girlfriend, Conradwhile in Pennsylvania. Fans took to the comment section almost immediately to revel in the sweet image, while many praised the dad for his efforts in continuously being there for his kids, especially Collin.

The 41-year-old father is in the early stages of bettering his relationship with his children, but it hasn’t been easy as he detailed during WE tv’s Real Love panel in Los Angeles. The TLC alum revealed he had been struggling through the motions of fatherhood amid a turbulent relationship with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

While it’s been a while since he saw all eight of his children together at once, Gosselin admitted their last meeting was just “not good,” admitting it was “just volatile and a lot going on.”

But the dad is not giving up on fixing things,]staying optimistic amid the struggles, assuring his kids that he is just a phone call away and wished, if it was a “perfect world,” he would have a “normal relationship” with them in terms of communication.

“It wouldn’t have to be all lovey-dovey. Just like, ‘How you guys doing? Where are you going to college?’ Maybe call me for advice. Like, hey, I’m thinking about going to this school, college, whatever,” he enthuses. “With Madelyn and Cara, because when I think back, like, I was part of their life a little, and then all of a sudden there was nothing, you know what I mean? And just with the other four, just like, ‘Hey, you guys wanna go bowling or something?’ So we can spend time all together… Just to start off small.”

Gosselin and Kate, 43, were married for a little more than a decade before the pair split in 2009. Though the couple was initially awarded shared physical custody of their children — with Kate having full custody of their 14-year-old sextuplets, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden; along with their twins, Cara and Mady — the family dynamics changed up this year after it was discovered Hannah moved in with her father this past February.