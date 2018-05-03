Johannah Duggar’s Resemblance to Brother Josh Shocks Fans

Genetics are a crazy thing. Fans of the Duggar family are going wild after recently discovering how much Josh Duggar looks like little sister Johannah.

The Duggar Family Official Facebook page shared a photo of 12-year-old Johannah last week, and fans were quick to point out her facial resemblance to 30-year-old brother Josh. Others thought she looked pretty similar to 20-year-old sister Joy-Anna.

But most simply felt old, seeing how much the little girl had grown since the early days of 19 Kids and Counting.

“I can’t believe how big/old she is!” one person wrote of the preteen. “Isn’t she like 5?! When did this happen?”

Another agreed adding, “I work with 7th graders, so 12 to 13-year-olds. Some of them look like they are seven and some of them look like they are 18; it’s such a weird time for growth!”

The comparison to Josh is likely an unwelcome one, at least in the eyes of Counting On fans.

Josh was accused of multiple counts of sexual molestation against his sisters and a family friend throughout their lives.

“James said that in March of 2002 [redacted, Josh] who had just turned 14, came to him very upset and crying,” the report obtained at the time by In Touch read. “James said that [redacted, Josh] had told him that he had been sneaking into [redacted, his sisters’] room at night and had been touching [redacted, his sisters] on the breasts and vaginal areas while they were sleeping.” The report detailed that Josh went from sister to sister stating, “Apparently all of the girls were sleeping in a common room at this time.”

When news of what Josh had done broke in 2015, it set in motion what would eventually lead to the cancellation of the Duggars’ TLC show 19 Kids and Counting.

Shortly after the scandal was made public, Jill and her sister Jessa admitted to Megyn Kelly that they were two of his victims.

“Well, I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong,” Jessa said on The Kelly File at the time. “I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was ok, not permissible, but I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I’m like that is so overboard and a lie really, I mean people get mad at me for saying that but I can say this because I was one of the victims. So I can speak out and I can say this and set the record straight here.”

She continued: “Like in Josh’s case, he was a boy, a young boy in puberty and a little too curious about girls. And that got him into to some trouble. And he made some bad choices, but really the extent of it was mild, inappropriate touching, on fully clothed victims, most of it while girls were sleeping.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @nwademgaz