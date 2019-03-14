Joe Giudice to Go Into ICE Custody on Release From Prison

Joe Giudice will not be allowed to go home to his wife and their four kids following his release from prison this week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star will instead be transferred directly into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to Radar Online. The 46-year-old completes his federal fraud sentence on Thursday.

“ICE expects the Bureau of Prisons Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution to honor our detainer, and Mr. Giudice will be taken into ICE custody,” an official told the website.

Giudice will reportedly be placed in a detention center until his deportation to his native Italy. He filed an appeal against the deportation in November 2018; a decision has not yet been made.

On Friday, Teresa’s attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Page Six that although Guidice’s sentence expires on Thursday, it’s not a release date and he won’t be heading home.

“The custodial aspect of Mr. Giudice’s federal sentence does in fact expire on or about March 14, 2019,” he said. “However, due to the immigration order and detainer lodged against him, that is not a release date meaning he is not coming home on that date. We are optimistic that once his appeal is heard, he will receive the appropriate relief and will be able to come home and remain there with his family. They love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously.”

The appeal process could reportedly take up to a year to complete, meaning Giudice could remain in custody unless the court releases him.

The 46-year-old is nearing the end of a 41-month prison sentence for fraud and failure to pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. He was ordered in October 2018 to be deported to his native country upon his release.

Teresa, 46, said during a season 9 reunion taping of the Real Housewives of New Jersey that she and Giudice will “go our separate ways” should he be deported.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” she confessed. “You know, I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens. You know, I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. We do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

The RHONJ star said that her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, were not on board with moving the entire family to Europe.

“Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me,” Teresa said. “She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

What’s more is that Teresa was spotted holding hands with Blake Schreck during a weekend getaway trip to Miami last month. She later ditched her wedding ring.