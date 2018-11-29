Joanna Gaines Shows How Daughter Ella Made Her Heart ‘Melt’

Joanna Gaines can’t help but gush over her and husband Chip Gaines‘ 12-year-old daughter, Ella.

The Fixer Upper designer took to Instagram to share a sweet story about their oldest daughter pertaining to Gaines’ new book, Homebody.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I found Ella’s copy of Homebody yesterday and my heart melted when I saw all the notes she had taken and all the pages she had marked as her favorites,” Gaines captioned the photo of the home decor book.

“The best part was that she used the back of the book to design a bedroom and bath based on the notes she had taken!! She marked her style as ‘modern boho’. These are the moments that make all the work on this project worth it.”

In a second photo included in the post were all of Ella’s designs drawn on the provided illustrating paper in the back of the book.

Many of Gaines’ 9 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to leave praise for the almost-teenager.

“Like mother like daughter! What a wonderful and creative mind she has!!” one follower wrote.

“So sweet. She looks up to her Mama!” another said.

“Oh my gosh this is so sweet! She’s going to be the next little designer around!!” someone else wrote.

In addition to Ella, Joanna and Chip Gaines also share four other kids: Drake, 13, Duke, 10, Emmie Kay, 8, and Crew, 5 months. Joanna Gaines shared a grateful snap of Crew, the newest addition to the Gaines family, on his first Thanksgiving.

“Thankful,” she captioned an image of baby Crew sound asleep in one of his older sibling’s arms. The day after Thanksgiving, she shared an adorable image of a tuckered out Crew wrapped up in a blanket and cuddling a plush toy.

“First time he’s been into a blankie,” she captioned the photo. “This bunny has been his friend all day. I can’t handle it.”

Crew was born eight years after the Gaines last welcomed a baby into their brood. The HGTV couple made the announcement on social media in June that he had arrived.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” they wrote. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Although Fixer Upper is currently off the air, Chip Gaines revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently that they may be starting up their own TV network and streaming service. Discovery will reportedly relaunch one of its 12 channels, most likely Great American County or DIY, as the couple’s new outlet.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Chip Gaines was a bit less tight-lipped about the announcement.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother, but that’s it,” he told Fallon. “So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us — well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world — but we are excited to be back.”