Joanna Gaines Emotionally Responds to Racism and Homophobia Accusations

Joanna Gaines had an emotional response when asked about racism and homophobia accusations against her and her husband Chip. The couple is the subject of a new Hollywood Reporter profile, which delves deep into their lives and careers. At one point, the claims were brought up, sparking Joanna to defend herself and Chip.

"Sometimes I’m like, 'Can I just make a statement?'" she said, reportedly growing teary-eyed. "The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are. That’s the stuff that keeps me up." The homophobia accusations first surfaced back in 2016, when it was appointed out that the Gaines never featured any same-sex couples on their past HGTV series, Fixer Upper.

They also found themselves at the center of controversy after having an on-camera conversation with a Texas pastor who was discovered to have openly spoken against the LGBTQ+ community. The racism accusations seem to stem from the couple making a $1000 donation to Chip's sister's political campaign. She was running for a school board seat in Fort Worth, Texas, and publicly stated that she is against critical race theory being taught in public schools.

THR points out that the Gaines' did not issue a comment on any of these specific situations. However, Chip did point to the diversity he says can be found in their Magnolia Network. "As an American white male, it’s hard to be perfectly diverse," he stated. "In our own company, we’ve got nearly 700 employees, and one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people."

While the couple indirectly spoke about the racism accusations, Joanna did share her own experience growing up as an Asian American. Joanna's mother, Nan, emigrated to the United States from Seoul, South Korea, in 1972. The family lived primarily in Texas and Kansas, and they suffered from a lot of the same cruel encounters during Joanna's childhood.

"My mom is so tough, but with one look or comment, I would just see her shut down," she said. "That’s why she didn’t know how to help me when I would come home and say, 'So-and-so called me this.' It was also happening to her. Growing up as half-Asian, half-Caucasian, I get what that feels like to not be accepted and to not be loved." Joanna concluded, "That’s the last thing I want anyone to ever feel."