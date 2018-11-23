Joanna Gaines ‘Can’t Handle’ How Cute Snoozing Baby Crew Is in Thanksgiving Snaps

Joanna Gaines is thankful for 5-month-old son Crew on his first Thanksgiving.

The Fixer Upper star — who also shares kids Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13, with husband Chip Gaines — took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of images from Crew’s first Thanksgiving, informing fans of what she is most thankful for this holiday.

“Thankful,” Gaines captioned an image of baby Crew sound asleep in his older sibling’s arms.

The Gaines family enjoyed a “Lebanese Thanksgiving feast!” this year, complete with kibbeh (ground lamb with bulgar wheat and seasonings), cabbage rolls, grape leaves, olives, Syrian donuts, and a Lebanese salad (with tomatoes and cucumbers), the mom-of-five shared. The feast was inspired by Gaines’ mother, she revealed.

The former Fixer Upper star also shared a sweet image of baby Crew tuckered out following the big day, the little one likely thankful for his new blanket.

“First time he’s been into a blankie,” she wrote. “This bunny has been his friend all day. I can’t handle it.”

She and husband Chip welcomed the newest addition to their family in June, just months after having announced that they were expecting baby number five. Crew was born eight years after the Gaines’ last welcomed a new baby, the couple making the exciting announcement on social media.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” the couple wrote. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Although only 5-months-old, Crew is already getting in on the Gaines family businesses, recently appearing alongside mom Joanna on Today, where she was discussing her new book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. The occasion marked Crews’ first on-camera appearance.

Crew has also been inspiration for Gaines’ new Matilda Jane Clothing collaboration, which was expanded to include clothing for baby boys.

“I wanted this collection with Matilda Jane to reflect the joy and beauty that comes with this season, so you’ll see richer colors and nostalgic patterns in a lot of these pieces,” Gaines said of the collection, according to PEOPLE. “And of course we worked in a few things for baby boys, so there’s something for everyone!”

The Gaines family is also busy with their Magnolia Market storefront, which recently marked its 15-year anniversary.