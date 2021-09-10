Jinger Duggar Reveals Major Spiritual Life Step as Family Watches

Jinger Duggar Vuolo may have distanced herself from the Duggar family drama, but her Christian faith Is still the foundation of her life. The former Counting On star announced on Instagram that on Sunday, she had reaffirmed her faith and gotten baptized a second time. Vuolo shared a video of her baptism, and also shared some photos from the event. “Sunday was a very special day,” she wrote. “I came to realize that although I was baptized at the age of 11, I didn’t really come to know and love Jesus until I was 14 years old. On Sunday, I was able to publicly declare that I have been joined to Jesus Christ in his life, death, and resurrection. Soli Deo Gloria.”

In the wake of Josh Duggar’s scandal, the Duggar family has become seriously fractured, so it’s good that Vuolo has the support of her husband Jeremy and her church. The Duggar family is reportedly not “as close as they once were,” a source tells PEOPLE. Duggar is currently facing two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography and is awaiting trial, which should take place in the next three months. “They aren’t as close as they once were because of all of Josh’s legal drama,” a family source revealed. “It’s creating a lot of stress on them — although the majority of the family is acting like nothing has happened.”

Vuolo was one of the stars of the recently-canceled spinoff , and she recently opened up about the difficulties of being on reality television from a young age. Vuolo admitted to having to “wrestle through a lot” while growing up on the TLC series on the Dinner Party podcast with Jeremy Fall. “I think a lot of people do look into fame, and they think it’s all beautiful, it’s all wonderful, and yes, as I’m saying, there are tons of perks. But then, you also have to wrestle through a lot,” Jinger explained. “They can think, ‘Oh, you don’t wrestle with anything, you don’t struggle with being depressed one day…’ I think it’s been more challenging for me personally to figure out how to move past that, and how to truly open up to people.”

She continued, adding: “We do all feel these things, we have times where we’re walking through very challenging deep, dark times and other people may not know about it or they may not understand that that’s something that’s common to all of us as humans.” The family hasn’t hidden their ties to religion, and the former 19 and Counting star claims that her faith played a major role in bringing her through her tough times. “We all walk through difficulties and challenges and that is definitely something I think about for us,” she shared on the July 1 podcast episode. “We are people of faith and we have faith in God and so I think for me in those times when I wrestle the most, I just run to God.”