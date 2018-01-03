Another Duggar Pregnancy: Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo Expecting First Child

Another Duggar is expecting! Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo told Us Weekly that they are expecting their first child.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo adds: “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

The couple also shared Psalm 139:13-14.

“13 For you formed my inward parts;

you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works;

my soul knows it very well.”

The pregnancy is a dream come true for 24-year-old Jinger, who is the sixth-oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 kids. She and Jeremy say they’ve been eager to start a family since their engagement in 2016.

“I love kids,” Jeremy, a pastor, said at the time. “I really share Jinger’s love for children.”

However, the pair isn’t necessarily looking to add as many members to their family as Jinger’s family. “I definitely want to have children, but not sure how many,” he explained. “We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

