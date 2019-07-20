Jinger Duggar Fans Furious Over Her ‘Supremely Tasteless’ Selfie at the Holocaust Museum

Jinger Duggar is in hot water with fans following a recent visit to the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. The Counting On star took advantage of an opportunity to snap a selfie during her visit and fans aren’t sure it was the right moment.

Duggar visited the museum with husband Jeremy Vuolo’s family, who were in town for a visit after the couple’s move according to In Touch. Duggar documented the educational tour they embarked on on July 18 for social media, which not everyone thought was appropriate. In fact, Duggar was slammed as “distasteful” for posting a selfie with daughter Felicity at the museum while reflecting on her visit.

“Though it is my third visit to a Holocaust museum, it is nonetheless greatly moving each time,” she caption the photo.

The picture was picked up and posted on a Reddit page poking fun of the Duggars. Before long, the thread was full of snarky comments about Duggar’s photo opportunity.

“It’s so moving that I must stop and take a serious selfie,” one commenter wrote.

“That sure is respectful!” another chimed in.

“I find this photo supremely tasteless,” a third wrote.

“This is distasteful and disrespectful to the millions of people who were literally tortured to death during the Holocaust. I totally understand that the Duggars are seriously socially inept, but this is just straight up tasteless,” another critic weighed in.

It wasn’t just the photo itself that sparked backlash for Duggar. Several fans pointed out that members of her family, including Derick Dillard and Duggar’s own husband, have criticized people for being gay, which the Nazis also did during the Holocaust. As such, some Redditors didn’t feel she should have visited the museum at all.

“I wonder if she knows that the Nazis targeted gays?” a commenter wrote.

“The Nazis killed hundreds of thousands of gay people,” another said.

As if that wasn’t enough, Duggar was piled on for bringing Felicity to the museum. Some Redditors felt it was a distraction to other visitors.

“It’s totally disrespectful to bring a baby (that will likely be making a lot of noise/distracting people) to such a solemn place,” one commenter wrote. “There is no way my baby would sit there quietly while I peruse a museum so I would never bring her to something like this.”

Duggar didn’t react to the criticism. She’s not the first to be slammed for such a thing. ABC News reported that Holocaust memorial sites throughout Europe asked visitors to stop posting selfies on the railway tracks leading into the Auschwitz Museum. The site tweeted its plea to attendees.

“When you come to [Auschwitz Museum] remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory. There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths,” the museum tweeted.