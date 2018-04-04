Jill Duggar Posts Recipe Photo, Fans Scream Thief

In today’s day and age, it’s easy to spot someone who isn’t telling the whole truth on the Internet, and Jill Dillard experienced that firsthand when she shared a recipe on her blog recently.

On March 31, Dillard posted a recipe for stuffed zucchini to her blog, though her followers instantly noticed that they had seen that exact recipe somewhere else before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In her post, Dillard wrote that the dish is “one of my hubby’s favorites.”

“Our neighbors gave us a bunch of big zucchini right after we got married and in trying different recipes, I adapted them into my own and this one became a fave!” she wrote.

Still, her followers weren’t so sure, pointing out that the exact recipe and photo Dillard had used could be found on AllRecipes.com. Dillard later edited her post to read, “Photo credit & original recipe: Allrecipes.com,” though she did not include a link to the recipe.

The bottom of the post also reads, “Disclaimer: Recipes on this site are a collection of our favorites. Some are our own recipes and others may have not originated on our site and/or have been adapted from other sites.”

The backlash was immediate on Instagram, with many fans slamming the reality personality for perceived copyright infringement.

“Stealing from another website and claiming it’s your own is really low,” one fan noted in the comments.

“I’m really wondering why you haven’t corrected the recipe section on your website,” another follower wrote. “Do you feel that your error isn’t egregious enough to do so? because it is Easter Sunday? or is it becuz you’re steadfast in thinking you’ve done no harm to @Allrecipes.”

Another commenter noted that they had contacted AllRecipes to let them know about Dillard’s post.

Dillard has been sharing a slew of recipes recently, and many of her followers noted that the zucchini recipe isn’t the only one they seem to have spotted somewhere else.

“Maybe I’m just a nervous nelly but I think she should take down some of the recipes altogether because it isn’t just the stuffed zucchini recipe that is from another website,” one follower worried. “What a mess!”

“The family salsa recipe she is using w/the Chili’s photo,” another user added, referencing a different recipe Dillard had posted. “Not smart. Sloppy work. Sloppy corrections. Just terrible.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard