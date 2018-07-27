Jill Duggar’s Video of Son Samuel’s First Birthday Is Icing on the Cake

Jill (Duggar) Dillard let fans in on her son Samuel’s first birthday with a new video on her YouTube channel.

The Counting On star and husband Derrick shared a video of the birthday celebration, featuring more than one cake, made by Jill, for the 1-year-old child, InTouch reports.

Jill has had fun documenting the life of her young son, sharing the moments the little boy took his first steps on July 19, as well as his older brother Israel’s jealousy for lack of attention.

Izzy, who is two years older than Sam, seems a bit jealous in the clip, twice saying it was “my turn” to play with dad Derick, and trying to steal the spotlight by mimicking Sam’s dancing.

The sweet moments in Samuel’s life comes a month after Counting On fans speculated if Jill was pregnant again, as husband Derrick posted a strongly cropped image on his Instagram in mid-June.

In the photo, Dillard and Derick stand in front of their booth at the Southern Baptist Church’s pastor conference on Monday — but it’s what Derick cropped out of the photo that’s causing fans to wonder. The photo features just the upper halves of the spouses’ torsos and heads, conveniently cutting out Dillard’s stomach and leaving extra space above their booth that one may normally cut out of any other photo.

Fans took to the comments section beneath the photo to wonder aloud about Jill.

“Is Jilly pregnant?!” one fan asked.

Whether or not Jill is expecting is unclear so far, but the Duggars did welcome a new member of the family this week with the birth of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy’s first child, Felicity, earlier this month.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” the couple wrote on the Duggar family website.

As for Derrick, he no longer appears on Counting On after he was fired for transphobic he made about I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

Since then, he has remained controversial on social media. In May, he was criticized for calling the family of Nate and Jeremiah by Design stars Nate Berlus and Jeremiah Bent a “travesty.” He called their lifestyle “degrading to children.”

Counting On returns with new episodes July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jillmdillard