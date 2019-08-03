Jill Duggar Was Shamed Online for Making Oldest Son Israel Wear a Bib

Jill Duggar is being mom-shamed online again, and this time it stems from the dining habits of her 4-year-old son, Israel. Duggar, who is married to Derick Dillard, recently posted a photo to her Instagram Story that showed Israel after a meal. He finished his meal, but Duggar critics zoned in on the fact that he was wearing a bib during dinner. The subreddit r/DuggarsSnark, an online community solely used to “snark on, make fun of, and criticize the Duggar Family;” captured this moment quickly piled on.

“IT JUST REALLY BOTHERS ME THAT THIS CHILD IS WEARING A BIB,” the original poster wrote, later adding. “We’ve seen it multiple times now. I know it was talked about on here during the photos for Sam’s birthday, and people were saying Isreal (sic) was probably just playing around, but now I’m not so sure.”

Other Redditors soon weighed in, accusing Duggar, 28, and Dillard, 30, of being “lazy” and not wanting to show Israel the proper ways to eat and not make a mess.

“I honestly don’t think he was playing around,” one critic wrote. “I think they make him wear it. Or maybe he just likes it because he’s a kid and kids are weird. But I think they make him wear it because they’re lazy. Not that parents who make their kids wear bibs are lazy, but they definitely are.”

Another added, “He wears a bib because they are lazy. Too lazy to teach him how to eat properly, and too lazy to clean him up if he makes a mess of his face or clothes.”

Some somewhat sympathized with the couple, but thought they need to use a napkin or smock in place of a kiddie bib.

“For me its not the fact that he is wearing a bib its the fact that he is wearing a bib that is meant for a child Sam’s age and younger!” a Redditor said. That bib is not meant for a 4 year old!! If you reallllly want him not to get food on himself get a paper towel and tuck it in his shirt at least it will look more appropriate!!”

A second user added, “Art smocks work well with bigger kids like this.”

Duggar and Dillard haven’t responded to the backlash as of press time.

