Jill Duggar’s Recent Social Media Activity Has Fans Thinking She’s Pregnant

Despite it being a hard denial, speculators are taking Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard’s latest comments about pregnancy with a grain of salt. According to Café Mom, the Counting On couple recently hosted an Instagram Live session while Duggar was cooking. During the stream, the most prevalent question was if the couple was expecting a child soon.

The couple already has two children, 4-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel, but fans of the TLC reality series are always curious about a possible third baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar straight-up shut down the question with a “No.” Dillard then firmly said, “We’re not going to be pregnant this year.”

Duggar coyly reacted to her husband’s comment, asking, “How do you know?”

Dillard’s reasoning was that it was “biologically impossible,” but Café Mom says that he likely meant that Duggar could not give birth by the end of 2019.

They were then asked how many children they want to have, and Dillard said “at least two.”

The tone of the conversation led the outlet and fans to speculate the couple were keeping something under wraps, or at least are planning to become pregnant soon.

The pregnancy speculation is also fueled by the couple’s recent post about their sex life, in which they revealed they used a version of the Kama Sutra while on an anniversary getaway. This racy reveal led to some backlash, and the Christian TLC star had to backtrack her remarks.

“Note: We are not recommending the Kama Sutra. We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical,” Duggar wrote. “The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth. It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”