Jill Duggar Pens Blog Post About Late Grandma Mary, Asks Fans to ‘Swipe Up’

Jill Duggar is reflecting on the life lessons she learned from Grandma Mary Duggar following her sudden death at the age of 78.

In a blog post shared to her website titled “A Life Well Lived: Lessons My Grandma Taught Me,” the Counting On star opened up about the impact that her late grandmother had on her life and the lessons that she instilled on her that she continues to live by to this day.

“My grandma taught me to thank God in every situation, realizing that only He can see the big picture,” she wrote in the post, which she also promoted on her Instagram account. “She would say, ‘Praise the Lord’ all the time, and even talked about how thanking God for tough things that happened helped her release it to Him and acknowledge that he was ultimately in control.”

“She was a great example to me and displayed many of the character qualities of the virtuous woman described in the Bible (in Proverbs 31),” she continued. “She was an amazing working mom and grandma (she never really retired!), great at business (she was a long-time realtor) and was always looking for ways to serve others.”

Jillwent on to explain that her grandmother, the mother of Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, taught her by example.

“My grandma showed me by example that we must love others more than we love ourselves!” she continued. “She would go out of her way to talk to people about Jesus. She was a real Christian and lived out her relationship with God for all to see. She also loved discussing the end times and Jesus’ imminent return.”

Grandma Mary, who made frequent appearances on the Duggar family’s TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 9 at the age of 78. Her death, according to Duggar’s post, left her in “disbelief.”

“Yesterday, I was in disbelief when I got the word that she had tragically died. I’m still having a hard time processing the reality of her passing,” she wrote. “When I think about all the lessons my grandma taught me (this post certainly doesn’t cover them all!), I know the greatest lesson she would want me to remember and pass along would be this:

“Nothing is more important than having a real relationship with Jesus Christ (repent of your sins, confess Jesus as your Lord, let him take control of your life and living for him with hope of life with him forever after death!). Life here on earth is short,” she wrote. “We are never guaranteed another day!”

