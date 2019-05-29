Jill Duggar Meets Sister Jessa’s New Daughter Ivy and Weighs in on Her Name

Jill (Duggar) Dillard can’t help but gush over her newest niece after sister Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald welcomed daughter Ivy Jane Sunday.

The former Counting On star took to Instagram shortly after the new parents’ big announcement to share photos of herself, husband Derick Dillard and sons Israel, 4, and Samuel, 1, posing with the newest member of the family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congrats [Jessa] and [Ben] on little Ivy Jane!” she captioned the gallery. “Love her so much and love the name! Such a little doll!”

Tuesday, Jessa and Ben announced the arrival of their little one on the family’s website, writing, “Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’”

She continued, “After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

Little Ivy is already embracing her role as the baby sister to Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, Jessa continued, “Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

The two announced they were adding to their family to Us Weekly in January, saying at the time, “We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!”

The expectant couple didn’t know the sex of their baby at the time, but were guessing they would be having another little boy, Jessa said at the time: “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down!”

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things,” she added, precipitously.

“We realize that … we’re about to switch from man-to-man to zone coverage, so we’ve definitely been taking advice from friends who are already in this stage!” Ben added. “We love being parents and are really looking forward to this new arrival!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jill Duggar