Jill Duggar’s Husband Derick Dillard Reveals His New Job, Says It Gives Him ‘Date Ideas’

Derick Dillard has picked up a new gig to make extra money while in law school, and it’s even giving the Counting On alum some big ideas for date night! The former TLC personality took to Instagram Friday to share a selfie of him in his GrubHub food delivery uniform, revealing, “This is how I get date ideas!”

Dillard explained why he had picked up a side gig in the comments section when a less-than-polite commenter wrote, “Hard to comprehend why a certified accountant is delivering [pizza]. Grub Hub drivers don’t make much.”

“It’s easier to schedule when I might only have an hour or two available at a time during law school,” Dillard replied, earning applause from plenty of his followers for stepping up for his family.

“Lots of students are doing these jobs now because they can squeeze in some work in between their schedules,” one person told the original commenter. “Hard to comprehend why you would make such a snarky comment.”

Another added, “Make that coin! Good for you, working hard and teaching your boys that no job is below anyone as long as you have your honesty and integrity. Bless you and your family!”

Even wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard seemed to appreciate the selfie, commenting, “Haha Nice pic babe.” It was clear Derick was already thinking about date night with his reply, adding alongside a winky emoji, “Thanks baby! It would only be better with you in it ;)”

The Dillards have been open about their vigorous sex life, with Jill explaining in a recent blog post that she and her husband get it on multiple times a week.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start),” she wrote in the post. “When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate. Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Photo credit: M. Sharkey / Getty Images