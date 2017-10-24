Jill Duggar Gushes Over Husband Derick After Repeated Social Media Gaffes

Jill Duggar Dillard gushed about her husband Derick Dillard’s romantic gesture after Derick’s anti-transgender and anti-abortion rants on social media.

“Ladies, find someone who loves Jesus and takes care of you like this guy does me,” Jill wrote. “He made dinner and had the room candlelit for our date tonight. After a stressful last hour leading up to kiddos bedtime (which got extended due to cranky babies not wanting to sleep! Ha!), @derickdillard you made me feel so cherished.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Counting On’s’ Derick Dillard Slammed for Abortion Comments

Jill’s husband has been widely criticized online for his anti-transgender messages online. In August, he criticized TLC star Jazz Jennings, calling Transgender “a myth.”

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” Dillard wrote on Aug. 2.

What an oxymoron… a “reality” show which follows a non-reality. “Transgender” is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

“Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?” one person asked him.

“I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here,” Dillard replied.

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Since Dillard is also a star on a TLC show, the network had to issue a statement. “It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the network said.

It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC. — TLC Network (@TLC) August 3, 2017

Just last week, Dillard shared a link to a website calling for a boycott of Target stores after the retailer said it would allow transgender employees and customers to use any bathroom they wish.

Important article for Christians concerned for the future of America. https://t.co/ExZXGVdeOy — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 17, 2017

“There is one objective truth that no man can change, regardless of how one feels about it; one day everyone will have to come to terms w/ it,” Dillard added on Oct. 17.

There is one objective truth that no man can change, regardless of how one feels about it; one day everyone will have to come to terms w/ it — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 18, 2017

Jill and Dillard have been married since 2014 and are the parents of two-year-old Israel David and three-month-old Samuel Scott. They co-star on TLC‘s Counting On with Jessa Duggar Seewald and other members of the Duggar family.

More: Duggar Sister Shamed for ‘Gross’ Living Conditions in Her Home