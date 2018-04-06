Some ‘Counting On’ Fans Just Now Noticing Jill Duggar’s Nose Ring

It has been months since Jill (Duggar) Dillard broke away from her family’s strict, conservative dress code and got her nose pierced, but some fans are only just now noticing the tiny stud.

The mother-of-two’s accessory, which made its first public appearance on Instagram in November, was all the talk in the comments section of a recent photo husband Derick Dillard shared with his Instagram followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gettin’ high on love at the summit of Pikes Peak. Officially our highest kiss at 14,115 ft.,” Dillard captioned the image of the two locking lips atop the mountain, but instead of fans commenting on the intimate photo, they instead set their sights on the very visible nose ring that (Duggar) Dillard is wearing.

“Jill has a nose ring? Right on girl. You do you,” one person commented.

“Love how she has a nose ring! So cute, she looks great!” wrote another.

“I spy a tiny nose piercing! Very cute!” another eagle-eyed commenter who is a bit late to the game added.

Rumors of the possible nose piercing were sparked in November after Dillard, 26, posted an image to her Instagram account showing what appeared to be a tiny stud in her left nostril. While the ultra-conservative family does allow ear-piercings, many other piercings and modern apparel are restricted, including bare shoulders, skirts that come above the knee and pants on women, which is why fans were shocked by the nose ring.

Dillard faced swift backlash from fans, many of whom called her a hypocrite, after a second photo confirmed the piercing.

The former Counting On cast member appears to be doing away with her family’s strict dress code, however, also ditching the Duggars’ “no pants” rule. Dillard showed off her flagrant disregard for her parents’ conservative rules about women’s dress in a new video she posted on Facebook in March.

In the video, Dillard brags about the chess acumen of her and husband Derick Dillard’s 2-year-old son Israel David, who is able to identify the pieces on the chess board at a young age. But fans couldn’t help but notice the 26-year-old wearing jeans and a baggy hoodie while showing off her kid.

It may be a coincidence, but Dillard was first pictured wearing pants in a photo on the day in which husband Derick was fired from TLC in November after a transphobic Twitter rant in which he criticized transgender teen Jazz Jennings, of TLC’s I Am Jazz.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Derick tweeted in response to a promotional tweet for I Am Jazz. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement soon after. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”