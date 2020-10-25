Jill Duggar Blasts 'Karens' After Sharing Admission About Her Children

✖

Former Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard included a dig at "Karens" in a message she shared about her sons Israel and Samuel getting into a bathroom dispute Friday. The funny, relatable message came at the end of a busy week for Dillard, 29, who opened up about her relationship with the Duggar family after leaving Counting On in 2017. Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard have shifted away from following her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's strict conservative religious beliefs since leaving the show.

On Friday, Dillard shared an Instagram Story post with a toilet image and GIF of Shirley Temple laughing, reports InTouch Weekly. "When you hear your kids fighting over a flashlight in the bathroom... Then you hear, 'Uh, it fell in the toilet!' (And yes, there was 'stuff in there)." She included a poll for her fans, asking them if their Friday was going any better. Sensing trolls might criticize her for keeping the disgusting flashlight, Dillard added another message at the bottom. "And flashlight is in the trash, Karen."

Dillard is used to her Instagram followers criticizing her every move, from drinking an alcoholic beverage on a date with her husband to the kind of books she reads to her children. That did not stop her from speaking out about her difficult relationship with the Duggar family in a new interview with PEOPLE last week. After she revealed this fall, she uses non-hormonal birth control; she told the magazine it was just a "shift" from her family's religious beliefs. Dillard decided it was not wrong "if you decide as a couple that it's best for you to wait." She later noted that "children are a blessing," but does not mean you should have as many children as possible, no matter the cost.

In another part of the interview, Dillard told PEOPLE she and Derick were not allowed to make major life decisions on their own when they were in the Duggar family fold. "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," she said, adding that even TLC had a say. When they told Dillard's parents about their decision, it "didn't go over very well with anyone," but they had enough "by that point."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar responded to Dillard's interview, saying they hold the family can work things out in the future. "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out," the Duggars said. "We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys [Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3] very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"