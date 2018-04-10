Jill Duggar Fans Gather Evidence the Family Moved to Colorado

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard are sparking rumors that they have moved away from the Duggar clan.

Suspicious Counting On fans got their sleuthing on after a recent series of photos of the Dillards in Colorado had them speculating that the couple may have ventured away from their family roots in Arkansas and instead settled in the Centennial State.

Within the span of a week, Jill took to Instagram on four separate occasions to share photos of her and her family living it up in Colorado, while her husband posted two separate photos of them enjoying the state. The comments sections of the Instagram posts were quickly filled by fans curious about the reason for the sudden trip.

“Is that where you live now?” one fan asked.

“Oh fun! Did y’all move there?” asked another.

Another person cheered their potential move, writing “Did you guys move away from the Duggar clan?? This is awesome!! Be your own person!”

In truth, however, the former Counting On couple is actually in the state on a mission trip. Derick is reportedly working with a team from Cross Church, according to a post on the Duggar family’s blog. On a separate blog post, Jill made it clear that their stay in Colorado Springs was only temporary, writing “since we were going to be in Colorado on a missions trip over his birthday, we celebrated with family early.”

The family’s stay in Colorado has stirred up more talk than just a possible move. A recent photo that Derick Dillard posted to his Instagrm account had many fans taking notice of Jill’s nose piercing for the first time, despite that she debuted the new accessory months ago.

“Gettin’ high on love at the summit of Pikes Peak. Officially our highest kiss at 14,115 ft.,” Dillard captioned the image of the two locking lips atop the mountain, but instead of fans commenting on the intimate photo, they instead set their sights on the very visible nose ring that (Duggar) Dillard is wearing.

“Jill has a nose ring? Right on girl. You do you,” one person commented.

“Love how she has a nose ring! So cute, she looks great!” wrote another.

“I spy a tiny nose piercing! Very cute!” another eagle-eyed commenter who is a bit late to the game added.

Rumors of the possible nose piercing were first sparked in November after Dillard, 26, posted an image to her Instagram account showing what appeared to be a tiny stud in her left nostril. While the ultra-conservative family does allow ear-piercings, many other piercings and modern apparel are restricted, including bare shoulders, skirts that come above the knee and pants on women, which is why fans were shocked by the nose ring.