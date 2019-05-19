Jill Duggar All Smiles Celebrating Birthday With Mother and Sisters Amid Feud Rumors

Jill (Duggar) Dillard celebrated her 28th birthday, and all seems well among the Duggar women.

The Counting On star celebrated her big day with several events, including a small family reunion with her mom Michaelle Duggar, and her sisters and sisters-in-law, serving to put rumors that the women of the famous family were feuding behind the scenes.

“Had fun celebrating my b’day (& Lauren’s @siandlaurenduggar) this week with the girls! Thanks @derickdillard for keeping the boys during our girls day out! #sisters #girlsdayout #birthdayweekbuddies,” Jill wrote in the caption of a gallery from her birthday week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 17, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

In the first shot, Jill smiled with her 52-year-old mom while they were at a nail salon getting their nails done together.

In another photo, Jill sat at a meal for girls only with Michelle and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Jana Duggar, Lauren (Swanson) Duggar, Abbie (Burnett) Duggar and Anna (Keller) Duggar.

Jill’s birthday lunch with the other ladies of the Duggar clan happened a few days before her actual birthday on May 17. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar took to the family’s Facebook account on Friday to send a heartfelt message to their daughter.

“Happy Birthday, Jill! On this day 28 years ago, we had a beautiful baby girl with the sweetest smile. We loved you all the more the minute we laid eyes on you. We pray that God bless your life as a brand new year begins for you. Happy birthday, we love you!!!” they captioned a photo of Jill as a baby.

The feud rumors among the Duggar family members began swirling last month after Jill and her husband Derick Dillard moved into their new home and it seemed like none of her family members were there to help out with the relocation, InTouch reports.

“Sounds like there may be a fallout. Why are none of your 18 siblings helping you move?” one fan asked.

Fans also speculated there might be trouble among the Duggar women when many of the Duggar girls failed to pay tribute to Michelle on Mother’s Day, including Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth.

Jill was one of the few who honored her mother writing on Instagram: “So grateful for my mom this Mother’s Day! She demonstrates what a selfless, joyful, patient mother should look like as she raised and continues to raise all 19 of us! She is the most loving person you’ll ever meet! She always takes time to invest in the life of her kids and is constantly looking for ways to bless others! I’m so grateful to have the most amazing mom in the world as my mom and a great role model for me and many others!”

Looks like there’s no feud to see at the moment.