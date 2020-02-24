Jesse James Returning to TV With ‘Monster Garage’ Reboot

After 14 years, there’s more Monster Garage on the way, with Jesse James returning to the Discovery Channel for a reboot of the hit show coming later this year. With more than a decade under his belt traveling the world and expanding his skill set, James is ready to return to an upgraded garage with cutting-edge technology as he rededicates himself to creating mind-blowing custom vehicles.

Monday, the network announced that the hit series would be returning with new over-the-top builds, as per The Wrap.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I’m still excited to step into the Monster Garage,” James said in a statement. “Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills, and a refusal to quit.”

Bringing back James to the program was essential for capturing the heart of the Monster Garage, Discovery execs added.

“Jesse James is one of a kind – his builds are incredible; challenging on all fronts, but more than worth it in the end. He is bringing back Monster Garage to his Discovery home after 14 years with even more tricks up his sleeve. We are so looking forward to spotlighting his extraordinary talents on Motor Mondays,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual, in a statement.

Added Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions, “Monster Garage is the ultimate heritage brand at OP. We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing this iconic series back to Discovery that celebrates creativity, engineering, mechanical abilities and sheer brilliance found in the garage.”

Monster Garage is expected to return to the Discovery Channel and Discovery GO app later this year, but no exact premiere date has been set.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images