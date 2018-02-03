Jessa Duggar Shamed for Letting 11-Month-Old Son Chew on a Toy Tag

Jessa Duggar Seewald was mommy-shamed this week for posting a video of her 11-month-old son Henry chewing on the paper tag on a stuffed animal. Many of her Instagram followers chastised her for letting him chew on a potential choking hazard.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old Jessa posted a video of her young son playing with the tag instead of the stuffed sheep. “Why is the tag better than the toy?” Jessa wrote in the caption and asked Henry in the video.

The stuffed sheep was a souvenir from a trip Henry’s grandparents recently took.

“Your favorite part is the tag,” Jessa told Henry. “You eat it all up and there’s going to be nothing left.”

Henry then tries to climb up a plastic slide, with the tag dangling from his mouth.

“Henry, you so silly,” Jessa told her son.

The clip brought out the critics, who slammed Jessa for letting Henry play with the tag.

“Choke hazard,” one person wrote. “My oldest almost choke[d] to death on a small piece of paper that was on a little toy car when she was little and after that I took off all tags and stickers on all toys! She was my first child and that was 31 years ago!”

“Take the tag off of the toy before giving it to him,” another wrote. “Simple to avoid any potential problem and keep Henry as safe as possible.”

“Watch he doesn’t bite off a piece and choke,” another fan wrote.

Surprisingly, the positive comments outnumbered the negative ones. Most mothers shared stories about their own children being fascinated by tags or having more fun with boxes than the toys. There were also plenty of people defending Jessa and complimenting her on her adorable baby.

“Lol that looks all too familiar,” one person shared. “My 7 month old has always LOVED the tags on any toy (or just anything in particular that has a tag) since she was able to really start grabbing things and bringing them to her mouth. If it has a tag, it goes in her mouth lol.”

“This is so cute. I love watching ur videos Jessa [your] kids [are] so cute,” another fan wrote. “And to all the people that bully this family back off and stop judging other people and their decisions you have no right to judge others. I hate seeing people hate on this innocent family. It breaks my heart but the only reason people bully is that they are either jealous or insecure about themselves or they have been bullied. But that doesn’t make it right. I fully support this family. I was lucky enough to meet Jessa and Ben a couple years ago and they are the sweetest people you will ever meet. I support this family and I’m proud of it. I look up to Jessa as like a role model.”

Henry was born in February 2017, and audiences saw it on an episode of Counting On in June.

Ben and Jessa Seewald are also parents to two-year-old Spurgeon Elliot.

