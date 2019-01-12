Jessa Duggar Reveals Whether Jana Is in a Relationship After Speculation

Is she or isn’t she?

After Jana Duggar sparked speculation that she might be courting since she started an Instagram account, her sister has used the same platform to clear the air. Replying to a fan comment, Jessa Duggar Seewald revealed that her sister is not in a relationship after all.

When a fan commented, “A courtship must be coming soon! All the Duggars get on social media when they are ready to announce a courtship,” she caught Seewald’s attention.

“She’s not in a relationship,” she wrote in reply, before joking, “But if anyone is interested, please send all applications to me. I will check them out thoroughly.”

She also revealed that the fan speculation might have been misguided in the first place. There is a general perception among fans that parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar do not let their children create Instagram pages until they start courting someone long-term. But Seewald quashed that in her comment.

She said it was “merely a coincidence” that most of the siblings have embraced social media around the same time as their courtships and confirmed that being paired up was “not a prerequisite” for getting a social media account.

Regardless of whether there’s more meaning to it than just wanting to share glimpses of her life, Jana’s fans are delighted that she has an account on the platform.

In less than a day, Duggar, 28, had more than 149,000 followers. She is only following 23 accounts, including Seewald and her husband Ben, the official Duggar family Instagram, Josh Duggar’s wife Anna, sister Jill Dillard, sister Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo and the Instagram page run by sister Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth. Duggar also follows Fixer-Upper star Joanna Gaines and Gaines’ Magnolia brand.

Her first photo was absolutely adorable as well. In it, Seewald’s two sons – Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce – hang out together and watch a video on a phone.

“Best buddies!” their aunt wrote in the caption.

Pretty soon there will be even more little ones to photograph. Seewald is expecting a third baby.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” the mama-of-three-to-be told the outlet. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”