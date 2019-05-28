Jessa Duggar Reveals Debut Photo of Daughter Ivy, Her Third Child With Ben Seewald

New mom Jessa Duggar is giving Counting On fans a first look at daughter Ivy Jane after welcoming her third child with husband Ben Seewald on Sunday.

The TLC personality, 26, shared a photo of the newest Duggar baby on Instagram and her family’s website, showing off the little one clad in a gray bow and pink onesie.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’” she wrote alongside the photo. “After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 pm. Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

She continued of her youngest’s likeness to older brothers Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, “Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Plenty of Jessa’s Counting On friends and family weighed in on the sweet photo, including pregnant sister Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth, who wrote from their joint account, “She is SOOOO sweet!!”

“Congrats y’all!!!” sister Jana Duggar added. “She’s the cutest!”

Bringing Up Bates star Alyssa Bates Webster chimed in, “Congrats!!!! Can’t believe you finally got a baby girl! She’s beautiful! I LOVE the name!”

Married at First Sight personality Jamie Otis even sent her well-wishes, writing, “Congrats mama! Welcome to the world sweet Ivy Jane! You’re a beautiful little nugget.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jessa Duggar