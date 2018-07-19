Jessa Duggar Reveals New Photos of Sons Spurgeon and Henry

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is mom to two sons, Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 1, with husband Ben Seewald, and the proud mom often shares snaps of her boys on her social media pages.

Over the past few days, the reality star has posted several photos of her sons, with the two boys being generally adorable.

First came a photo and video of Spurgeon sitting on a small tractor, moving the handles as his mom asked, “Is that fun?”

“Do you want to mow when you get big?” she added, to which her son responded in the affirmative.

“I’ve never known another little boy who’s more in love with mowers, tractors and skid steers,” Jessa captioned the moment. “It makes his day if he gets to sit in the seat and ‘drive’ it.”

A second photo of Spurgeon showed the little boy looking into the distance, with Jessa writing, “Beautiful blue eyes, just like his daddy.”

A third photo was of Henry, with Jessa posting a black-and-white shot of her younger son lying on a bed, his hands behind his head as he took a snooze.

“When this kid is deep in 💤 with his chubsy toddler hands behind his head,” the 25-year-old wrote. “It’s literally just about the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Jessa also took some time to respond to some mommy shaming after one commenter wrote that Spurgeon “should be out of diapers by now.”

“My philosophy is that if they aren’t able to do the whole thing from pulling their pants down and getting themselves on the toilet, to pulling their pants back up, and washing their hands, then they aren’t ready,” Jessa replied. “Otherwise it feels like it’s actually the parent who’s potty training and doing all the work. Lol! I’ve been around kids, and I’m aware of the signs of readiness. My two-year-old is getting close, but not quite there, so we’re not rushing it.”

Jessa and Ben tied the knot in 2014 at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas, and have previously revealed that they plan to have a big family.

Jessa joked to PEOPLE in 2017 that they might need to buy a bigger home first.

“We just need a little more space,” she said. “We’re always checking the market!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessaseewald