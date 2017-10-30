Jessa Duggar Gets Mom-Shamed for Fall Photos of Her Sons

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald can’t catch a break from mom-shamers! The Counting On cast member recently came under fire from commenters after posting a picture of her two sons shoeless outside on a fall day.

Late October beauty, and a high of 78 degrees today 🙌🏽🍁🍂 A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

“Late October beauty and a high of 78 degrees today,” Seewald captioned the pictures of 23-month-old Spurgeon and 8-month-old Henry amusing themselves in the fall leaves and grass.

Fans noticed that Seewald tried to preempt critics of her children’s light clothing by noting the warm temperature in the caption.

“Love that you included the temp for all those perfect parents who love to correct your awesome parenting!” one commented.

Haters still found a way to comment negatively, however, coming after the reality fixture for letting her kids outside without shoes on.

“I suppose you’re not at least worried if getting their feet cut, bitten by fire ants or any other bugs that bites,” one person said. “Or how about broken pieces glasses, rust nails, to name a few.”

Luckily, other Counting On fans defended Seewald for letting her kids run around barefoot.

“My kids never wore shoes out in the yard,” one person clapped back. “It’s ok to put your feet in the grass and even play in the mud. Keeps our immune system strong.”

“Her kids, her decisions,” another said. “You can tell they are well taken care of…It’s not abuse or neglect for a kid to be without shoes.”