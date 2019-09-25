Jessa Duggar Flaunts Style in New Videos Showing off Her Post-Baby Body

Nearly four months after welcoming her third child, Ivy Jane Seewald, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is showing off her post-baby body and new style. The Counting On star, who is also mom to sons Spurgeon Elliott and Henry Wilberforce, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Sept. 23 with an impromptu fashion show, in which she donned clothing from the Bates Sisters Boutique.

“Seriously, [these are] some of the cutest, most comfy dresses,” Seewald told her more than two million followers. “Literally everything that I’m trying on, I just cannot believe how well I love the fit. [They’re] super comfy. Just absolutely adorable things.”

“This is a denim skirt that you just want to live in. It’s super stretchy, comfy, perfect length. I love it. And the momma bear shirt. How fun!” she said as she donned the outfit before turning to her four-month-old. “Ivy, what do you think? You like it? ‘Yeah’ she says, ‘Make one in my size.’”

Along with the denim skirt and Mama Bear shirt ensemble, Seewald also showed off a blue dress knee-length dress as well as a black knee-length skirt and plaid shirt.

The TLC reality TV star and her husband, Ben Seewald, expanded their family with the addition of Ivy back on May 26, though their little girl’s entrance into the world was not without difficulty. As seen in a TLC special, Seewald went into labor 10 days early and ended up giving birth on the couch.

Although she was rushed to the hospital immediately following the birth due to complications, she seems to be on the mend, and has gotten plenty of help from her eldest children. In a post late last week, Seewald revealed that Spurgeon and Elliott were eager to lend a helping hand around the house and that Spurgeon even took on the duty of transferring clothes from the washer to the dryer by himself when she was busy feeding Ivy.

“I know as a parent, it’s easy to rush around, doing a bulk of the work by myself because it’s way faster. But little kids love to take part in meaningful tasks with mom and dad,” she wrote. “It’s good for us to slow down, let them come alongside us and feel the satisfaction of being our big helper.”

As for little Ivy, she is hitting plenty of milestones, including hitting the 16-pound mark when nearing her 4-month birthday. Seewald has also revealed that her daughter and her sons are developing a close bond.