Jessa Duggar Fans Guess Baby’s Gender After She Posts New Baby Bump Photo

Jessa Duggar is currently expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald, and some fans think they might have an idea as to whether the couple is preparing to welcome a girl or a boy.

On Wednesday, Duggar shared a bump update, posting a photo of herself standing in front of the mirror and writing that she will be 38 weeks pregnant this week.

“Some weird shadows being cast here, but had to get another quick bump pic because we’re so near to the end!” the reality star captioned the snap. “#BabySeewald3 will be 38 weeks tomorrow!”

Several fans asked Duggar whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl, while some decided to guess for themselves.

“I say its a girl your (sic) carrying high,” one comment read, while another person agreed, writing, “Looks like you’re carrying this baby higher than the other pregnancies! Maybe a girl.”

“You look awesome [and] I think you are gonna have a girl this time Jessa,” shared a third fan.

Others were team boy, sharing their take on what she might be having.

“That sure looks like a baby boy bump!” one message read. “You are glowing,” another fan gushed. “I’m guessing another boy.”

“Looks like another boy,” wrote a third.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Duggar added in her update. “It seems like this pregnancy has flown by! Can anybody else attest to that fact that when you have toddler or two keeping you on your toes, pregnancy just seems to fly by??”

The 26-year-old and her husband are also parents to sons Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2.

In a previous post, Duggar revealed that she and Seewald do know whether they’re expecting a boy, though that news isn’t something they’ll share with fans until their child is born.

“So you know what you’re having this time?!” one fan asked, to which the soon-to-be mom of three replied, “Ben and I find out the gender every time, but we keep it as our little secret and surprise the rest of the family when [the] baby is born.”

The TLC star added in a reply to another fan that her sons don’t know whether they’ll be getting a brother or a sister.

“So your boys know the gender? I’ve found that my kid can’t keep a secret!! I can’t wait to see what baby 3 is!” the query read, with Duggar writing, “No, they don’t know the baby’s gender. That wouldn’t stay a secret very long.”

Duggar and Seewald aren’t the only members of the Duggar family expecting new arrivals, as several other members of the reality stars’ immediate family are pregnant as well.

Anna Duggar is currently pregnant with her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar, while Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second baby. Kendra Caldwell, who is married to Joseph Duggar, is expecting the couple’s second child, and Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren, recently announced that they are expecting as well.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jessaseewald