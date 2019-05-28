Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s Baby Is Here, and Fans Are Over the Moon

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s baby is here, and fans of the couple are over-the-moon-excited about it.

On Tuesday, the couple revealed that their daughter Ivy Jane Seewald had been born.

Ever since making the announcement, many Duggar Family fans have been congratulating the family on their newest addition.

“Congratulations and her name is stunning I love it,” one fan said.

“She is so beautiful!! I love her name and I’m so happy for you!!” another user wrote.

“I still can’t get over her name and how beautiful she is,” someone else gushed.

“Love her name! She is beautiful!! Congrats!!!!” one other person exclaimed.

Many of Duggar and Seewald’s family members have also commented on their news, with Joseph and Kendra Duggar writing, “Congratulations💝 So happy for y’all!!!”

“Congratulations!!!!! I love the name!!!!!” Anna Duggar, while Jana Duggar added, “Congrats y’all!!! She’s the cutest!”

“She is beautiful like her momma!” Seewald’s family went on to say.

In a post on their personal blog, Duggar and Seewald revealed the baby’s birth, writing, “Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26th. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans!’ “

“After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m. Her due date was June 5, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again,” the post went on to read. “We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

“Ivy was born at home weighing 7lbs 14oz and 20 1/2 inches long. She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! Spurgeon was born at nearly 10lbs, and Henry close to 9lbs. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her,” the birth announcement concluded.