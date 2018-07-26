Jessa Duggar ‘Definitely Has Baby Fever’ After Meeting Her New Niece

There could be a new Duggar baby in the near future! Jessa (Duggar) Seewald admitted to Us Weekly Thursday that she’s been thinking about growing her family after meeting her new niece Felicity, born to sister Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo last week.

“I definitely have baby fever,” Seewald admitted to the publication.

Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are already parents to two sons — Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 17 months — but the Arkansas mom said they “would be overjoyed if we were to find out we were expecting again. It would be sweet to have a baby girl.”

One thing making the 25-year-old think twice before breaking out the baby books again is that “We’d probably feel like we were having to start again from ground zero if we had a girl thrown in the mix!” she said. For now, “it seems like we’re getting this boy thing down pat,” she joked.

Being the parents of two little boys is a lot of love and a lot of chaos, Seewald said. She described Spurgeon as “our cautious and thoughtful little fella” who loves “creating things out of play clay, building towers and car tracks,” while Henry “is one of those kids who has no fear.”

“He’s a climber, and he’s fast! We have to watch that kid like a hawk!” she said.

While babies are on the brain, Seewald said the two aren’t committed to having another biological child. “The desire to adopt or possibly foster is one that continues to weigh heavily on our hearts,” she said.

The Vuolos, meanwhile, are just getting the hang of having one baby in the house, welcoming their first child on July 20.

“God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!” the couple wrote on the Duggar family site at the time.

The couple had first announced that they were expecting their first child together in January.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

Jeremy has since gotten a laugh on Twitter with his messages about fatherhood, penning a letter to both coffee and sleep. We’re sure they’ll be great parents!

Counting On returns to TLC for a new season on July 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

