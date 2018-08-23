Watch the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Meet Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Daughter

The Jersey Shore cast is getting a dose of adorable in the Season 2 premiere of the Family Vacation reboot.

In a new clip of the MTV reality series shared to the show’s Instagram page, the crew gets to meet Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby daughter Ariana Sky, whom he shares with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Ariana’s my little nugget,” says Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as she holds the happy infant. “I love her, she’s my niece. Good job, Ron.”

She then hands her off to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who nervously says he’s never held a baby before carefully cradling the little girl.

“Mike ate burritos bigger than that baby,” jokes Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, while more helpfully, Polizzi tells him he’s a “natural.”

Vinny Guadagnino also gets on the baby love, with his co-star’s daughter snuggling in almost immediately.

“That’s it, I’m having a baby!” he says. “Holding this little innocent life, it was just an amazing feeling honestly. Her little cheek like, rested in my neck and I was just melting.”

It’s clear that as Ariana grows up she’ll have plenty of protective uncles in her life, with Pauly D joking that she’s going to become “a nun” under their tutelage.

But Ortiz-Magro may be loving life as a new father since welcoming his first child in April, but his relationship with Harley has been anything but that of an ideal parenting situation.

The couple has broken up and gotten back together a number of times in public spats, but things have even turned violent at times, with Harley being arrested twice for alleged instances of domestic violence towards the father of her child. No charges have been filed.

In June, she reportedly interrupted filming at a Las Vegas hotel, lunging at and spitting at Ortiz-Magro over an argument over their dog, who had accidentally drowned after wandering into the pool area. (This argument appears to be captured on camera, based on the Season 2 trailer).

Later that month, she was taken into custody after reportedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind her car after he tried to get out of the car during a violent fight.

Ortiz-Magro suffered serious road rash from the ordeal, during which daughter Ariana was also in the car, police reported.

Since then, however, the two appear to have made up, celebrating Independence Day together at the Jersey shore.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to MTV for Season 2 Thursday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV