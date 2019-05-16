‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Snooki, JWoww and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Visit ‘The Situation’ in Prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino got a Jersey Shore family reunion visit in prison as he serves time for tax evasion.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s Instagram page shared a new photo on Tuesday showing him with a smile on his face alongside wife Lauren and his castmates, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese.

Fellow cast members Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick were not present for the special visit.

“The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback #FreeSitch,” he captioned the new photo, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Fans of the reality series took to the comments section to send well wishes, and also express their excitement about the upcoming season of the Jersey Shore spinoff series.

“[You’re] lucky to have friends who come see [you] and stick by [you] when ur going through it and forgive [you] for the bad times I love this!!” one user commented.

“How much longer. He’s been in there like forever by now,” another user wondered. Sorrentino is expected to be released in September 2019.

“FREE BIG DADDY SITCH !!!!! He’s the best part of the show!” another fan commented.

Lauren also shared the photo on her Instagram account, with the caption “#FreeSitch.”

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Us Weekly writes, visited Sorrentino at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in the midst of filming for the third season of the show.

Farley got fans excited about the upcoming season sharing two behind-the-scenes posts from the show’s production to her Instagram Story on May 15.

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on tax evasion charges in October 2018. He pleaded guilty to falsifying his tax returns but roughly $9 million.

After he started his prison sentence, wife Lauren told Us Weekly that the couple is doing very well despite their time apart.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” the 34-year-old, who married Sorrentino in November 2018, said. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Sorrentino gave a first look at his prison uniform earlier this year when he shared another photo of himself looking cheerful after a visit with Pauly D and Guadagnino.

“He’s doing good,” DelVecchio said back in April. “We talk to him almost every day. He’s in good spirits. He has a lot of positive things to come home to.”

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, began his two-year sentence for his involvement in the crime in January as well.