‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Shows off Cut Abs in Chippendales Debut

Vinny Guadagnino’s “Keto Guido” diet has clearly been paying off! Over the weekend, the Jersey Shore star kicked off his Chippendales Las Vegas residency, showing off his impressive physique in the classic cuffs and collar.

Guadagnino will guest host the sexy show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for the next five weeks, according to the resort’s website, but definitely made an impression the first weekend, flexing and showing off his fit torso on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reveling in the opportunity to rip off his shirt in front of a crowd, Guadanino said in a fan’s Instagram video, as reported by PEOPLE, “Now you may notice I’m walking with a little gangster lean because I actually went a little too hard keeping up with the beat last night and I sprained my ankle. But it’s okay, I’m still here to party with you guys.”

He joked, “My hands still work!”

Sharing a slideshow of his time on the stage on Instagram, the Double Shot at Love star got plenty of supportive messages from fans, as well as one from jealous bromance partner Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“We had one tiny little argument and u take off to Las Vegas to become a show girl??!! I said I was sorry!!!” the DJ commented.

Other fans wondered if the appearance meant he hadn’t found his one and only during the first season of Double Shot at Love, during which both Guadagnino and DelVecchio are searching for their soulmate amid 20 women all living in the same mansion. Needless to say, it was a little awkward, the best friends told PEOPLE ahead of the April premiere.

“It was difficult!” DelVecchio said at the time. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage