‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Photo of ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ Amid Restraining Order Drama With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling grateful for his blessings amid legal drama with estranged girlfriend Jen Harley. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shared a sweet throwback photo on his social media on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, with his daughter Ariana. The photo comes just a few weeks after Harley got a restraining order against him following an incident in Los Angeles.

“I am thankful for all of my friends & Family!” the 33-year-old MTV star wrote in the caption of the sweet photo. “I am most thankful for my whole world & reason for me doing everything I do everyday. #DaddysLittleGirl [Earth emoji] @ariana_sky_magro.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro has been eager to see Ariana Sky again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Nov 28, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

“Ron is just focusing on his work,” the insider said. “She’s his number one priority.”

Ortiz-Magro was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Harley and Ariana after an alleged domestic violence altercation in October. He plead not guilty after he was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

“The protective order issued last Friday is good for the pendency of the case,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office told the outlet on Nov. 12. “Once, and if, the defendant is convicted, a more long-lasting one will be issued.”

Harley previously spoke out on the order, claiming she was not actively pursuing to keep Ronnie away.

“I’m not keeping Ariana from Ron I did not ask for a restraining order,” she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 14. “I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants too… All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter, the toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken from it all and just want to coparent peacefully.”

On the same day, Harley accused her ex of “hooking up” with a one of her friends.

“You cheated, you lied, you f—ed up. It’s always been you,” she wrote. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these girls I know believe me there has been sooo many screenshots and pictures. I’m use to it I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never end. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”