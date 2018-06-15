‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is in ‘Self Sabotage Mode’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore roommates are trying to pull him back from a dark place amid his drama with on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

During Thursday’s all-new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie opened up to his co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese about his concerns with Harley, who at the time was pregnant with their daughter, born in April.

“I’m just more worried about me and Jen, to be honest with you, because I don’t know where we stand,” he admitted. “I mean, we’re together, and I mean I want to be with her, I love her. I just don’t know where her heart is.”

“Truthfully,” he continued, “I just don’t trust her. So I’m more worried about what happens after.”

When asked if that means Harley cheated on him, Ronnie said she had, and that he had kept his heartbreak to himself because he was “trying to put up this front.”

“I see sadness in your eyes, and it breaks my heart,” JWoww told her friend, adding later in a confessional, “It makes total sense as to why Ronnie has been acting the way he has because of what Jen did to him.”

JWoww later admitted she was “really concerned” for Ron. “He’s in self sabotage mode,” she said. “He gets inside his own head and then just crashes and burns. I hope he just doesn’t go to a deeper, darker place.”

Ronnie didn’t seem like he was anywhere close to ending the spiral, however, saying, “I’m driving myself crazy right now, driving myself nuts.”

But issues of infidelity aren’t only on Harley. Ronnie got awfully close with a woman in a mesh shirt he met at the club while being filmed for the reunion show!

“Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too, so I can’t say it was her,” he admitted, “but everything I did was a reaction to her action. … I’m not used to being with someone like myself. I met my match.”

It was then that Cortese laid down the law with her friend.

“You could have left her, but you chose to stay with her,” she said. “So you can’t keep doing that to her either.”

Since filming for the show wrapped, things have only gotten more tumultuous for Harley and Ron. After welcoming their daughter, Ariana Skye, the two went in on each other on social media, with Harley accusing the father of her child of being a “coke head” and Ron accusing her of being a “hoe.”

They have since gotten back together and split up again a number of times, but a source told Radar Online Thursday that the Jersey Shore cast is currently planning an intervention for Ronnie over his fighting with Harley and “out of control” partying.

“Snooki and JWoww are really concerned and they are trying to get him to go and get help before it’s too late,” the insider told the publication.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

