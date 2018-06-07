‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Involved in Altercation at Pool Party

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was involved in an altercation during filming for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is already off to a rough start, with star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro having to be restrained after he became involved in an altercation with another man while at a pool party at the Flamingo in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In video of the incident, which occurred during the second day of filming for the second season of the MTV series, according to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro can be seen charging at the unidentified second man as security steps in to separate them. Both men throw insults at one another and are eventually pulled away from one another and restrained by security.

It is not known what led to the altercation.

This is not the first time that the Jersey Shore star has been caught on camera in the midst of a brawl. In May, video surfaced that appeared to show Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley involved in a physical confrontation. Harley took to Instagram Live to document the event, in which Ortiz-Magro could be seen scuffling with another woman.

Harley and the 32-year-old later ended their relationship, less than a month after they welcomed daughter Ariana Sky into the world.

Prior to the Instagram Live brawl, Ortiz-Magro had been involved in several other altercations, including one incident in which he knocked a man unconscious. The brawl, which occurred during filming for the first season of the MTV reunion series, resulted in Ortiz-Magro going to jail.

MTV recently renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a second season following its April 2018 premiere, which debuted to major success and drew in nearly 10 million viewers, making it the highest-rated unscripted debut on cable TV since 2012, according to Us Weekly.

The series, a spinoff reunion series of popular reality show Jersey Shore, brings together cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Original cast member Angelina Pivarnick, who recently became engaged to boyfriend Chris Larangeira, is not involved in the reunion series, though she did make a brief appearance. Sami “Sweetheart” Giancola is also not involved in the reunion.

While the series’ debut season saw the cast take on Miami, Florida, season 2 is set in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The season finale is scheduled to air on June 28.